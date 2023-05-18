Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Shares Down 2.1%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.78. 32,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Orbsat Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 15.27.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

Featured Articles

