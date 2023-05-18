Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ORAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Orange Price Performance
ORAN opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orange has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $13.08.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
