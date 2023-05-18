Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

ORAN opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orange has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 1,033.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 3,121,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,343,000 after purchasing an additional 218,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Orange by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 196,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 45.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,405,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437,482 shares during the period. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

