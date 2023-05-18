Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lifted by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,154 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 3.0% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.05. 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,002. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

