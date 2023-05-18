OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.47

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 1171516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

OPAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 14.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.63 million, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,834,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 748.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

