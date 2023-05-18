Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) SVP Robert Fiordalice Sells 669 Shares

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Onto Innovation Stock Performance
ONTO stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $99.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
