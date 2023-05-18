Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) SVP Robert Fiordalice Sells 669 Shares

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

ONTO stock opened at $97.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $99.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 35.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $26,541,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.