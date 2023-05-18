OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin Sells 7,631 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 7,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $214,583.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,303.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

OneWater Marine stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $445.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.95 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 140.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

