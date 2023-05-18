ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises 4.3% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

ONEOK stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.74. 2,198,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,966. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.