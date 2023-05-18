One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) & DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Head to Head Review

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for One Liberty Properties and DiamondRock Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 DiamondRock Hospitality 0 3 4 0 2.57

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.94%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $10.06, indicating a potential upside of 23.99%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 40.85% 12.11% 4.93% DiamondRock Hospitality 10.35% 6.80% 3.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Liberty Properties and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares One Liberty Properties and DiamondRock Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $92.22 million 4.63 $42.18 million $1.80 11.12 DiamondRock Hospitality $1.00 billion 1.70 $109.33 million $0.45 18.02

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. One Liberty Properties pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Rating)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases. The properties in the firm’s portfolio include net leases, long-term lease, and scheduled rent increases. The company was founded in December 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.