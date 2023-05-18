ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) CEO Hassane El-Khoury Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 17th, Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 132.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 251,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

