Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 3,480 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $266,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:EFG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.00. 352,121 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.