Omega Financial Group LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $26.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $366.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,322,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $163.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.16. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.28 and a fifty-two week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

