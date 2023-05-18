Omega Financial Group LLC Buys 815 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,836,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,122,137. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

