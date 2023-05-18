Omega Financial Group LLC Buys 17,506 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises about 1.4% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000.

PCY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $18.74. 82,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,992. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $20.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

