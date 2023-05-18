Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORI. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ORI traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 689,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,409. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Republic International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.