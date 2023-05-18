Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.
Old Point Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Old Point Financial Trading Up 3.0 %
Old Point Financial stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.
