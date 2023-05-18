Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Oil States International Stock Performance

OIS opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $436.90 million, a P/E ratio of 226.67 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter worth $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

