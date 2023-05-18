Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Odyssey Marine Exploration stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,045. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

In other news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $128,758.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

See Also

