Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nyxoah from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYXH traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.42. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Nyxoah ( NASDAQ:NYXH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,270.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYXH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nyxoah during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1,072.4% during the 1st quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 172,765 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

