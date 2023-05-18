NYM Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One NYM token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000633 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NYM has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. NYM has a market cap of $56.09 million and $566,759.74 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NYM Token Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 447,835,102.582388 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.17275992 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $600,452.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

