NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $301.78 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.34 billion, a PE ratio of 173.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.04.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 178,831.3% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,179,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173,044 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.