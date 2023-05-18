Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

NTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.10. 4,842,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $104.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

