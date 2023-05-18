NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins Sells 5,114 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $41,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NuScale Power stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. Equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.
