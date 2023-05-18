NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins Sells 5,114 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $41,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Price Performance

NuScale Power stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 43.97% and a negative net margin of 868.96%. Equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 13,270.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,037 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 74.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 730,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.