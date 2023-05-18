NU (NYSE:NU) PT Raised to $7.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $5.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Shares of NU traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 20,064,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,973,793. NU has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Research analysts expect that NU will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NU by 166.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

