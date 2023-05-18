NU (NYSE:NU) PT Raised to $7.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $5.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.51.
Shares of NU traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 20,064,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,973,793. NU has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NU by 166.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
