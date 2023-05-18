Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.87

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.87 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $24.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $445.59 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.62 and a 200-day moving average of $484.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after buying an additional 362,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,689,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after buying an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

