Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 13800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Northern Graphite Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.96.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

