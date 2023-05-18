Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $242.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NSC. Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $240.04.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $214.79. 1,383,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.69.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Recommended Stories

