Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 40,870 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.25% of Norfolk Southern worth $138,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $1,496,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 34,438 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $213.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,982. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.69.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

