NFT Price Tops $0.0188 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $691,619.54 and $947.45 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00027236 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020362 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,323.68 or 1.00016604 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

