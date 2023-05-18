Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.06

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 126200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Trading Up 450.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$17.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

