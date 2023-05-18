NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.93. Approximately 38,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 54,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

NextSource Materials Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$246.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project covering an area of 425 square kilometers located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

