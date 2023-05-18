NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Trimmed by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,718,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455,439 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.0% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $478,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.74. 2,754,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235,076. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.53 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

