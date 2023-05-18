NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NEE traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.93. 3,645,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,244,763. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.53 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

