Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.96 and last traded at $43.04. 1,426,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,916,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Newmont Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of -67.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $9,345,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Newmont by 73.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 24,254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 39.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

