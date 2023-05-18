Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Down 0.9%

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.70). Approximately 41,054 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 10,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.71).

Newmark Security Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Newmark Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.