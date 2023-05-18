New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 494,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 577,280 shares.The stock last traded at $84.11 and had previously closed at $83.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.18.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total value of $23,855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,439 shares of company stock worth $30,142,181 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,552,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 1,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 504,930 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,931 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $21,225,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in New Relic by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 822,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

