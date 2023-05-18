New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples Sells 6,343 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CEO William Staples sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $478,262.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
William Staples also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, William Staples sold 23,613 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47.
New Relic Stock Up 10.8 %
NEWR opened at $83.84 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. Cowen lifted their price target on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
