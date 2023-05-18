New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples Sells 6,343 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CEO William Staples sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $478,262.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,368.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, William Staples sold 23,613 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $1,657,396.47.

NEWR opened at $83.84 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in New Relic by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 28.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. Cowen lifted their price target on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

