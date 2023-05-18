New Hampshire Trust Invests $1.04 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $68.93. 2,086,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,931,635. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.