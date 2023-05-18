New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Trading Down 5.7%

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

New Commerce Split Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91.

New Commerce Split Fund Company Profile

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

