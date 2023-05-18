Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,985 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.15% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,508,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 345,155 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $20,859,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,226,000 after purchasing an additional 193,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $15,932,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $95.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.33 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

