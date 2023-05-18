Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $135.91 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,686.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00340642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00564684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00068686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00434025 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001107 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,330,319,681 coins and its circulating supply is 40,769,297,101 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

