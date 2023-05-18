NEAR Protocol Price Tops $1.67 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $56.58 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.67 or 0.00006119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00054715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00040142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001057 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 906,104,494 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 906,104,494 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.69678274 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $59,762,751.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

