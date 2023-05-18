NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBTB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.09. 10,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,760. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,146. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at $839,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 18.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after buying an additional 193,842 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,039,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 38,954 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $439,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Featured Articles

