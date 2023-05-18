Navcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,665.24 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.22 million and $43,665.24 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00132223 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00064163 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00028451 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,165,996 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.