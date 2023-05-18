Nauman Sabeeh Toor Sells 26,500 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $238,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,290,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,107.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Innodata Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of INOD opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 59.14% and a negative net margin of 14.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Innodata by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Innodata by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Innodata by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

(Get Rating)

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.