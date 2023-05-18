National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,316 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 7,233 shares.The stock last traded at $262.20 and had previously closed at $267.61.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Trading Up 46.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.79.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,269,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 120,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, ONL and Affiliates, and Others. The Domestic Life Insurance segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

