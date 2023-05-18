National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Presto Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

NPK traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. National Presto Industries has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.63.

National Presto Industries Cuts Dividend

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $114.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Presto Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at about $2,202,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 6,628.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 2,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense, and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares and Small Appliances, Defense, and Safety. The Housewares and Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances that enrich the lives of consumers by making life easier, more productive, and more enjoyable.

