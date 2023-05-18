National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Scott Arthur Rust Sells 29,821 Shares

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,183.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

National Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

NATI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 593,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Saturday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Instruments by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

