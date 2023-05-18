National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.
National CineMedia Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.