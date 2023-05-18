National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National CineMedia Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481,996 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 22.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46,926 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 1,126.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,336,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,146,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 81,168 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

