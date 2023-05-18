National Bankshares Lowers NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$8.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.29.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NWH.UN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.84. 173,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,275. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.78 and a 12-month high of C$13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

