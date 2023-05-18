National Bank Financial Lowers H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$12.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRUFF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment company, which engages in the business of ownership, operation, and development of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Industrial, Office, and Retail. The Retail segment is involved in grocery-anchored and single tenant properties.

